On Friday, Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reacted to a report from the federal government on climate change and called on the United States to address the matter, saying, “we must make it urgent.”

In the tweet sent to her 1.30 million followers, Ocasio-Cortez once again called for Congress to create a special committee focused on issues surrounding climate change.

“People are going to die if we don’t start addressing climate change ASAP,” she wrote. “It’s not enough to think it’s ‘important.’ We must make it urgent.”

“That’s why we need a Select Committee on a Green New Deal, & why fossil fuel-funded officials shouldn’t be writing climate change policy,” she added.

The report stated, “Climate change threatens to exacerbate existing social and economic inequalities that result in higher exposure and sensitivity to extreme weather and climate-related events and other changes.”

This month, Ocasio-Cortez joined a group of youth climate change protesters who gathered at the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.