THE HILL:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday pointed to the catastrophic California wildfires as evidence of the drastic effects of climate change.

“This is what climate change looks like,” the liberal firebrand said in a tweet.

“The GOP like to mock scientific warnings about climate change as exaggeration. But just look around: it’s already starting,” she added, linking to footage of wildfires in Vallejo, Calif. “We have 10 years to cut carbon emissions in half. If we don’t, scenes like this can get much worse.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has declared a state of emergency in the Golden State due to the fires, which have forced thousands of people to evacuate and prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to cut power to about 2.35 million people across 38 counties. The National Weather Service has warned of up to 75-mile-per-hour winds that could cause “erratic fire behavior.”