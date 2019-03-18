NEW YORK POST:

The elected official getting most of the blame for Amazon’s decision not to open a new headquarters in Queens is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to a poll released Monday.

The Siena College poll asked New York state voters who was the “hero,” “villain” or “role player” in the Amazon debacle and Ocasio-Cortez led the pack.

Thirty-eight percent identified the freshman congresswoman as the biggest villain while only 12 percent called her a hero.

By comparison, 34 percent called local activists the chief villain; 29 percent Mayor Bill de Blasio; 28 percent Gov. Andrew Cuomo; 26 percent Amazon itself; 21 percent the state Senate, and 17 percent labor unions.

“Who do New Yorkers blame? Well, there’s certainly blame enough to go around … However, voters say the biggest villain was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said pollster Steven Greenberg.

“Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists.”

Voters overwhelmingly viewed Amazon’s decision to back out of its deal as a blow to the state.

Sixty-seven percent said the withdrawal was “bad” for New York, while only 21 percent said it was “good,” the Siena College Poll found.

And by a 2-to-1 margin, voters said they supported the agreement that would have allowed Amazon to receive $3 billion in government incentives in exchange for creating 25,000 jobs — 61 percent in favor and 30 percent opposed.

“Clearly, jobs outweigh the cost of government incentives in the minds of most voters,” Greenberg said.

Following the Amazon fiasco, more voters believe New York state government — where Democrats now control the governorship, Senate and Assembly — is more hostile to business.