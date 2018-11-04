BREITBART

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic-Socialist who will most likely be the youngest member of Congress next year, believes it is a “no-brainer” that President Donald Trump should be impeached. On his Real America with Jorge Ramos show on Facebook Watch this week, the Univision anchor asked Ocasio-Cortez whether she wanted to impeach Trump once she got to Congress. “I mean, yeah. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Ocasio-Cortez replied to Ramos. “Well, I believe that he has violated the law. Violated potentially many laws, whether it’s the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution because he keeps his businesses open that foreign actors kind of participate in financial transactions with. Whether it’s what we are seeing with potentially illegal buyouts of campaign, you know, FEC violations of women that he is trying to silence.”

