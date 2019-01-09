THE HILL:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said immigrants seeking to enter the U.S. “are acting more in an American tradition” than President Trump, shortly after the president delivered a stark address to the nation calling for more border security.

Ocasio-Cortez also slammed the president’s immigration policies. The freshman lawmaker argued that Trump is systematically curbing even legal immigration and called his policies “anti-American.”

“He’s fighting against almost every way that people can actually legally enter this country, forcing them to become undocumented and then he’s trying to attack their undocumented status,” she said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Maddow.”

“This is systematic. It is wrong and it is anti-American. And again, those women and children trying to come here with nothing but the shirts on their back to create an opportunity and provide for this nation are acting more in an American tradition than this president is right now,” Ocasio-Cortez added.