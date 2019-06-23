BIZPACREVIEW.COM

The open border faction in the United States largely responsible for the mass flood on humanity overwhelming the southern border issued a call to arms on Saturday to assist illegal aliens who are defying court-issued deportation orders. Leading this defiant stand against the federal government and the rule of law was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who warned of the impending raids that were later be called off by President Donald Trump to give House Democrats more time to do their jobs and deal with the ongoing immigration crisis.

