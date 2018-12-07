THE HILL:

Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) fired back at Donald Trump Jr. on Friday after the president’s eldest son shared a meme implying that her democratic socialist views would lead to Americans eating dogs.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “Please, keep it coming Jr — it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

“Have fun!” she added.

Her tweet was in response to a two-paneled meme shared by Trump Jr. on Instagram on Thursday. The top photo of the meme showed an image of Ocasio-Cortez along with the text: “Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?”

The second photo featured in the meme shows President Trump and a blunt answer: “Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them.”

Trump Jr. captioned the meme that he shared with 1.5 million Instagram followers, saying: “It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!” The post has since garnered more than 66,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments as of Friday afternoon.

Since pulling off this one of this year’s biggest upsets during primary season when she unseated Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), Ocasio-Cortez has become a top target for many conservative pundits and lawmakers for her policy proposals and democratic socialist views.

The 29-year-old Democrat asked on Twitter on Sunday why she has already come under fire by so many top Republicans despite having yet to take office officially.