NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez incorrectly asserted that Republicans amended the Constitution to stop former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt from being re-elected — even though he died in office.

“They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get re-elected,” the New York Democrat said during an MSNBC town hall on Friday night, as she touted the positive effects of the New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to the 22nd Amendment, which a Republican-controlled Congress passed in March 1947.

Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945.