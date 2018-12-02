DAILY MAIL:

Democratic socialist wunderkind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that her surprising election victory, and those of other liberal congressional freshmen, are on a par with a series of landmark moments in American history.

During a press conference hosted by the Sunshine Movement, an advocacy group that leverages youth protests to oppose global warming, the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez said her Nov. 6 achievement ranks with the 1969 Moon landing and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

‘We’ve done what we thought was impossible,’ she told a small crowd who braved 40-degree weather.

‘We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dig deep, and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year.’

Ocasio-Cortez has claimed before that the her party was responsible for the moon landing.

‘We are the party of King, of Roosevelt, of the ones who went to the moon,’ she told the liberal Netroots Nation conference in August.

While Democratic President John F. Kennedy advocated strongly for a moon-targeted space program, Republican President Richard Nixon was in office when NASA succeeded.