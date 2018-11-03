THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

With the critical midterm elections taking place on Tuesday, it appears Democrats are starting to panic.

In recent weeks, Democrats and many in the mainstream media have largely blamed President Donald Trump’s “rhetoric” for incivility across the country. Yet, several prominent Democrats have made incendiary — and sometimes violent — comments about their Republican counterparts.

On Wednesday, New York Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a bizarre email demanding Democrats “push back” against Republicans and Trump, who she referred to as “cold-hearted monsters.”

In a very lengthy email, the self-described socialist vowed to protect voters from “white supremacist forces” that she claims are terrorizing Americans under Trump.

“Six days from now, we can defeat the brutal white supremacist forces of anti-Semitism, anti-immigrant nativism, and racism. We can hold accountable the cold-hearted monsters who have repeatedly attacked our health care,” the email stated.

“We can send a message to the bigots and billionaires that this country belongs to all of us. We can win if we show up on November 6. We must end Republican control of Congress and begin to reclaim our nation,” it added.

Later in the email, Ocasio-Cortez argued it’s time to push back against white supremacists, bigots, and Islamophobes, which could be a reference to Trump.

“Our chance to push back against white supremacist forces across our nation, against the xenophobes who are militarizing the border, against the bigots who seek to erase our transgender families, against the apologists for sexual assault and the Islamophobes who sow hate to divide us,” the email stated.