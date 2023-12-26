Obliterated: Aftermath of huge strike on Russian warship in occupied Crimea lays bare utter destruction – as Zelensky hails deadly Christmas strike and footage shows moment massive explosion left at least one dead

This the is moment a devastating Ukrainian missile smashes into a Russian landing ship in occupied Crimea overnight.Footage filmed near the port of Feodosia shows a huge fireball rising into the sky after a suspected Storm Shadow strike last night.The Christmas attack, for which Kyiv has taken responsibility, led to unconfirmed reports that dozens of people had been killed and Novercherkassk military vessel was severely damaged.The governor of the territory said this morning that at least one person had been killed and six buildings were forced to be evacuated as a result of the explosion.It is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Russian warships in the Black Sea, as Ukraine continues to its fight against Vladimir Putin’s troops after his illegal invasion in February 2022.

