REUTERS:

Hope Hicks, formerly one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, repeatedly declined to answer questions on Wednesday in an interview with U.S. congressional investigators, with lawyers at her side carefully orchestrating her responses.

Democrats said Hicks’ responses during the eight-hour session to questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee, who want to determine whether her former boss broke the law, were restricted to the point of absurdity.

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu posted on Twitter what he called a sample exchange, with the questions modified because the content of the interview was private. Lieu’s tweet said:

“Chair: Ms. Hicks, was it a sunny day on your first day of work?

“Ridiculous DOJ Attorney: OBJECTION!

“Chair: Where was your office located?

“Ridiculous DOJ Attorney: OBJECTION!”

House of Representatives Democrats and Trump have been fighting a running battle for months over their power to investigate him, with aspects of it spilling into the courts.