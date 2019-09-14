THE SUN:

OBESITY levels have reached nearly 40 per cent in parts of the United States, a shocking new map reveals.

The map shows that in nine states – Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and West Virginia – adult obesity is at or above 35 per cent.

But in West Virginia and Mississippi that figure hits 39.5 per cent, according to data from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the whole of the US, only three states have obesity levels under 25 per cent, and none have less than 20 per cent.