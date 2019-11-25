NEW YORK POST:

Students at Oberlin College created a memorial on the Ohio campus to commemorate the deaths of multiple Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, according to reports.

Two student groups who support the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestine installed the memorial to remember the 34 Palestinians killed during airstrikes in Gaza earlier this month, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine and Oberlin Jewish Voice for Peace have created this installation to commemorate the lives of these 34 Palestinians who died at the hands of Zionist Settler Colonialism,” a sign at the installation said. “We list the names and ages of those who were lost on each black flag.”

The Israel Defense Forces said the majority of the fatalities were members of terrorist groups, including 25 militants, most of whom were from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed organization.

The student group’s display didn’t mention the terrorist organization, but some condemned the memorial on social media and called on school officials to take action.

“Students on an American college campus memorializing terrorists… @oberlincollege, are you looking into this?” wrote Twitter user Jennie Taer. “Do you condemn this?”