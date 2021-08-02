Pictured – Which is weirder, the Frankenstein house-of-many-architectural-styles? Or the kiss?

The New York Post:

Inside the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard home where Barack is hosting 60th bash

The Obamas’ $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate is expected to be the site of a controversial outdoor birthday bash this weekend.

Former President Obama and his FLOTUS purchased the sprawling 29-acre estate on the Edgartown Great Pond in December 2019 after previously renting it, The Post previously reported.

Now, Barack and Michelle are inviting 475 big-name guests to a 60th b-day blowout for the 44th US president, who was born on Aug. 4, 1961. The packed party will also be staffed by 200, The Post reported Monday morning.

Despite the fact that the outdoor Massachusetts party requires vaccinations, something the ex-president has advocated for, the get-together has been criticized for assembling a large number of people during the pandemic.

One thing’s for sure — the Obamas’ A-list pals will have plenty of space should they need to seek shelter: The interior of the 6,900-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It has a vaulted ceiling living room with a stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with a wall of windows, according to Realtor.com.

More at The New York Post