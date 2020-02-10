THE HILL.COM

“American Factory,” the first Netflix film from former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama’s production company, is officially an Oscar winner. The film won the Academy Award on Sunday for “Best Documentary Feature.” The project from filmmakers Steven Bognar, Julia Eichert and Jeff Eichert followed the story of an Ohio factory after it was reopened by a Chinese billionaire. The 44th president and first lady didn’t appear on the Oscars stage to accept the award, but Bognar and the Eicherts thanked the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, during their acceptance speech.

READ MORE AT THE HILL.COM