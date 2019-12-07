BREITBART

The Obamas are owners of an $11.75 million waterfront mansion in Martha’s Vineyard, officially purchasing the Edgartown Estate this week. Rumblings of the Obamas multimillion-dollar purchase surfaced in August, but they officially closed the deal this week, joining the elite Martha’s Vineyard community in a nearly 7,000 square foot home that sits on roughly 29 acres, facing the Edgartown Great Pond. The Dukes County Registry of Deeds recorded the $11.75 million price on Wednesday afternoon, per the Vineyard Gazette. The compound was originally listed for sale in 2015 for $22.5 million and dropped to $14.85 million in July 2019. The listing details the property’s “long and winding driveway, sprawling lawn and incredible water views” and notes that the main residence is “finished with the finest details,” including “multiple seating and entertaining spaces, a modern Chef’s kitchen, and a formal circular dining room surrounded by a wall of windows overlooking the grounds.” It is also equipped with a jacuzzi located off the second-floor balcony. “There are two guest wings and an impressive master suite with fireplace, private sun deck and spectacular water views,” the listing boasts. “Your summer days can be spent poolside in a garden-like setting with the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance, or exploring the expansive Great Pond and outer barrier beach for a full day on the water,” it adds.

