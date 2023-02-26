Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, warned on Saturday that President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is bringing the United States closer to an “all-out war” with Russia and China.

Jackson’s statement comes after Biden has continually grappled with memory failure in recent days, raising concerns that his cognitive decline will draw the U.S. into a war with China and Russia, two powers reportedly united against the United States in a proxy war for control of Ukraine’s eastern border.

“It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China,” Jackson stated.

“His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!” he added.

Notably, Biden has failed to disclose a cognitive test after last week’s yearly physical examination, which found the president suffers from a stiff gait and neuropathy in the feet. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Neuropathy refers to any condition that affects the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord.”

Biden’s failure to disclose his mental acuity has worried lawmakers for some time. But since Biden’s previous physical in 2022, the U.S. appears to be closer to a kinetic war with China and Russia.

