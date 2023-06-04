A former White House doctor for presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama has raised concerns over Joe Biden’s health and said it is ‘malpractice’ to allow him to seek re-election.

Texas congressman Ronny Jackson has claimed he is ‘not fit mentally or physically’ to lead the country and ‘it’s a bad situation for us’.

The now-Republican politician slammed White House officials for allowing Biden, 80, to run for a second term and said those close to him like his wife Jill should be stopping him.

His comments come after Biden fell on stage during a graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday.

The recent stumble marks the fourth time he has fallen in public since taking office in January 2021.

