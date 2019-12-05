THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Barack and Michelle Obama are residents of Martha’s Vineyard after they bought an Edgartown Estate for $11.7 million.

The couple closed the purchase of the 29-acre property, which they bought from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck on Wednesday, according to county records. The former first couple landed the home at a bargain price compared to the property’s $15.1 million property assessment value.

The listing for the house described it as having a “long and winding driveway, sprawling lawn, and incredible water views make for the perfect family compound setting for generations to come.”

“Your summer days can be spent poolside in a garden-like setting with the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance, or exploring the expansive Great Pond and outer barrier beach for a full day on the water,” it added.

The house is 7,000-square-feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is positioned on the shores of Edgartown’s Great Pond. The house comes with a chef’s kitchen, a master suite with a fireplace, two guest wings, a private sun deck, a jacuzzi, a two-car garage, a boathouse, and water views.