The internal polling must look really, really bad for the Democrats, for not only have they hauled out their abiding hero Barack Obama, but they have sent him out to court the gender-ambiguous TikTok star vote. Now, you may have thought that the Dems had the gender-ambiguous TikTok star vote absolutely sewn up, but apparently, they don’t think so, as the sainted former president appeared on “Under the Desk News,” the TikTok show of an individual named Vitus Spehar, who calls himself “V” and cultivates a fashionable Is-That-A-Man-Or-A-Woman image. Spehar has 2.7 million followers on TikTok, and 1.5 million have watched his Obama video, so apparently, the former president’s appearance has served its purpose, but the segment is about as cringeworthy as you’d expect.

@underthedesknews In 2008 I voted the way my Dad did, I’m grateful for the work President Obama did to secure marriage equality and will be voting this term to protect these hard earned rights. #creatorsforgood #vote #iwillvote ♬ original sound – UnderTheDeskNews

The worst aspect of Obama filming a segment with a TikTok star, however, is that it happened at all. Pundit John Cardillo tweeted: “Barack Obama teams with TikToker Vitus Spehar’s ‘Under the Desk News’ for get-out-the-vote push So a former sitting president is encouraging Americans to use a platform that both sides of the political aisle agree is a ChiCom surveillance tool.” Stephen L. Miller of the Spectator added: “Now Obama is participating on TikTok, a legitimate national security threat.”

Then there’s the high-cringe video itself. It starts with Spehar, who has all the charisma and magnetism of a bowl of pudding that has somehow gained the ability to speak, introducing a show from under a desk. When Obama saunters in, it becomes a bit clearer why “Under the Desk News” was chosen for Obama’s get-out-the-vote pitch: Vitus Spehar may be the only human being on this planet who can make Barack Obama look masculine and commanding. “V!” Obama says. “What are you — what are you doin’ uh — under my desk?”

Spehar, all jowls and horn rims and butch lesbian haircut, begins to explain that “Under the Desk is kinda my thing, I mean —” but Obama cuts him off and gets straight to the point: “Okay, but here’s the thing: you can stay for now, but when it comes time for voting, you’re going to have to get up. Because you got climate change legislation on the ballot, you got gun safety. And if we can elect more pro-choice members of Congress, we can reinstitute Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. So you can’t stay here, you’re going to have to take a little bit of time to vote.”

