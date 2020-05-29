Mediaite:

Thus implying that somebody, anybody, thinks this is ‘normal’?

Former President Barack Obama released a statement Friday on the death of George Floyd, amid escalating protests in Minneapolis.

“It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us,” Obama wrote. “But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park.”

Regarding the bird watcher incident, Obama doesn’t mention the line in Christian Cooper’s own transcript where he says to the dog lady: “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.“

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal,’” he continued, adding, “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better.”

