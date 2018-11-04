Daily wire

The New York City Police Department arrested a Democratic activist on Friday night for allegedly vandalizing a synagogue in New York City with vile anti-Semitic messages. This comes just days after 11 people were murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in what was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Authorities arrested 26-year-old James Polite, a former volunteer on Obama’s first presidential campaign, for allegedly vandalizing Brooklyn’s Union Temple on Thursday with anti-Semitic messages that included “die Jew rats we are here,” “Jews better be ready,” and “Hitler.”

