Former President Barack Obama has had a hard time staying focused on the campaign trail lately. While stumping in Miami, Florida, with Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL, and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, the former president tried his best to deliver a home run speech before Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The real reason I came down to Miami is because this Tuesday might be the most important election of our lifetimes. Politicians will always say that. But this time it’s actually true. The stakes really are that high. The consequences of any other staying home really are more dangerous,” Obama said. In less than 90 seconds, Obama defended Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to send and receive classified information, downplayed the severity of the Ebola virus, defended the migrant caravan trekking north toward the U.S., and attacked President Donald Trump.

