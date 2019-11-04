NEWSMAX:

A progressive organization announced Monday that it plans to spend over $70 million targeting Donald Trump online, a move that comes amid worries that Democrats aren’t doing enough to counter the president’s massive ad spending on Facebook and Google.

The group ACRONYM will run ads on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube through the 2020 election season. Tara McGowan, ACRONYM’s founder, for months has been critical of Democrats’ approach to Trump online.

“Last-minute multimillion-dollar ad buys won’t be enough any longer,” said David Plouffe, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama’s campaigns who now works with ACRONYM. “This election is already being fought and it’s being fought online. … We are going to have to grind out this victory the hard way.”