WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Former President Barack Obama released a statement Monday in the aftermath of the mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

After expressing his family’s condolences for the victims of the attacks, Obama said, “no other nation on Earth comes close to experiencing the frequency of mass shootings that we see int he United State. No other developed nation tolerates the levels of gun violence that we do.”

Obama criticized people who say “tougher gun laws won’t stop all murders” because “the evidence shows that they can stop some killings.”

He pointed to what appears to be the motivation for the El Paso shooter, whose alleged manifesto expressed hatred for Hispanics, as “troubled individuals who embrace racist ideologies and themselves obligated to act violently to preserve white supremacy.”