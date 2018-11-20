BREITBART:

Former President Obama suggested that President Trump is not solving the world’s problems because he has “racism” and “mommy issues.”

Obama, who famously wrote an entire autobiography called Dreams from My Father as a means to work through his lifelong daddy issues, is certain we can solve all the world’s problems — “climate change, education, agriculture and so on” — quite easily because they are “not nearly as complicated as they are made out to be.”

The “reason we don’t do it,” Obama explained, “is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues.”

The Daily Mail first reported the former president’s remarks from the Obama Foundation in Chicago on Monday and added that there was another dig at Trump:

And in another dig at Trump on Monday, Obama suggested the US was a better place before he was sworn into office.

In a conversation with author Dave Eggers, Obama also repeated his belief that if you could choose a time and place to be born, you would choose the US.

But he amended that thought and said: “You’d choose now – or maybe two years ago.”

There is no record of Eggers asking Obama why it would be so easy to fix the world and not the former president’s hometown of Chicago, where Obama spent more than a decade working as a community activist and legislator. Democrats have enjoyed unrivaled control of that city for decades. It is a place where nothing is stopping them from realizing their political goals, and, as a result, Chicago is a nearly bankrupt war zone.

There is also no record of Eggers asking Obama why he believes it is so easy to fix the world’s problems but believes a “magic wand” is necessary to bring back manufacturing jobs to the Midwest.

Obama’s cynical view of humanity, his view of a pluralistic and democratic society that debates, argues, and fights for its own beliefs as something that “gets in the way” of his idea of “progress,” shows that he is still the same man who in 2008 smeared those different from him as “bitter” and backwards, as those who “cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”