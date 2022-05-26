NEW YORK POST:

Former President Barack Obama was hammered for what critics say was a tone-deaf post linking the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

The former president shared the message on Twitter Wednesday in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two fourth-grade teachers.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer.” Obama tweeted. “His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

As authorities in Texas were identifying the victims of the slaughter and reckoning with its aftermath, some critics slammed Obama for also invoking the death of Floyd, who was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest on May 25, 2020.

