THE DAILY CALLER:

Former President Barack Obama said Monday that most of the world’s problems are due to “old men not getting out of the way.”

Obama spoke at a private event on leadership in Singapore where he said that many issues the world faces stem from older men not knowing when to step down.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said, the BBC reported.

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power,” the former president said.

Obama’s critique of elderly men in politics comes as the former president continues to refrain from endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president of the U.S. Biden has attempted to explain Obama’s silence by telling reporters in April that he asked Obama not to endorse him.