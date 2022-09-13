Newsmax

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris maintaining the border is secure by pointing out that back in June 2014, then-President Barack Obama said there was a “humanitarian crisis” on the border when there were approximately 2,000 apprehensions per day on the southwest border, compared to the between 6,000 and 7,000 encounters per day at the border over the past two months. Johnson said, “[T]he governors in the southwestern states there are dealing with about 7,000 people per day that they’re encountering, and because of the Biden administration’s open-border policy, processing and dispersing all around this country.” He added, “Well, the Vice President, the president, and Secretary Mayorkas are as detached from reality as they are from the truth. The fact of the matter is that this is a crisis. Again, 7,000 people — President Obama declared it a crisis — a humanitarian crisis when it was 2,000 people a day. But what they consider a success is processing and dispersing within eight hours. They just got very efficient at processing and dispersing to all points of America, and it’s all okay. Unless they come to Democrat-controlled cities, then it’s a problem again. So, again, the hypocrisy is just jaw-dropping.”

