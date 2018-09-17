THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

There were times during a Thursday rally Barack Obama couldn’t help but talk about himself, even though he was supposed to be talking about other people.

There were other times he could barely talk at all.

During the Cleveland rally for Rich Cordray and Betty Sutton, Obama repeatedly talked about himself, despite the candidates sitting behind him.

Several times, he stuttered as he attempted to attack President Trump and the success of recent Republican initiatives.

“I see you,” Obama started, pointing into the audience.

“Let, let, let, let, let me just say these, these are friends of mine,” Obama said, stumbling over his words, “I admit I am biased.”

Several times, Obama called Cordray and Sutton a “friend of mine.”

“I have worked with them,” he said, keeping the focus on himself.