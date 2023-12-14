Obama-produced Netflix thriller bashes white people, warns they can’t be trusted

Barack and Michelle Obama help to produced Netflix’s new movie called "Leave The World Behind"



The ex-first couple influenced some of the most important parts of this apocalyptic tension movie.



They even managed to sneak their aversion to white people. pic.twitter.com/RjMne1PiNm — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 11, 2023

Former President Barack Obama is facing backlash on Monday over a film on which he was a consultant, which “warns” about white people.After concluding his presidency in 2017, Obama has written a bestselling memoir and signed a deal with Netflix to produce films and television series. The former president has also created Higher Ground, a production company co-led by his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, in which projects were set to touch on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights.

The company’s first production, American Factory, debuted in 2019 and centered on an abandoned General Motors plant that was reopened in Ohio by a Chinese billionaire. The film took home an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.More recently, Obama served as a consultant on Sam Esmail’s latest film, Leave the World Behind, based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name.The film, which was released on Netflix Friday, follows two families forced to work together amid a nationwide blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their places in the collapsing world.The former president and first lady signed on to produce the film last year, and as part of the deal, Obama was able to share his perspective on the events that unfolded on screen.H. Alan Scott chats with celebs and gives his take on what’s popping in culture.

READ MORE