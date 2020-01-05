Fox News:

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s comments accusing the Trump administration of “misrepresenting the facts” about the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani are “typical tactics” from Democrats, former U.S. Marine and Benghazi Annex Security team member Mark Geist said Saturday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: Weekend” with host Pete Hegseth, Geist said that Rice “pretty much has zero integrity in my book.”

Rice told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday that she couldn’t trust the Trump administration to tell the truth.

“It’s typical tactics from the Democrats,” Geist said. “They’re going to bring out their standard bearer, just like they did in Benghazi.”

Geist said that Blitzer was “letting her skate” one more time talking about “integrity.”