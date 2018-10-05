Obama on his adolescent years in a rare video of a 2001 interview: -“I was a thug,” a “mischievous child”

-“I got into fights.”

-“I drank and did–and consumed substances that weren’t always legal.”

-“I might have drank a six-pack in an hour before going back to class” pic.twitter.com/fesvtAPtFH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2018

EXCERPT:

OBAMA: “I think I was a thug for a big part of my growing up. I was, I think I was a very typical, gregarious, mischievous child as young boy. I think by the time I was an adolescent, and had moved back from Indonesia and was struggling with these issues of racial identity and a father not being in the house. I think that, you know, I reacted by engaging in a lot of behavior that’s not untypical of black males across the country. I played a lot of basketball, I didn’t take school that seriously, I got into fights, I drank and consumed substances that weren’t always legal. And, you know, I think generally was acting out in ways that, when I look back at it, I understand. I think that what got me through those years was sort of a natural aptitude for schooling, which meant that I didn’t have to pay attention too much to be able to keep my grades up, at least graduate. Some of my behavior was self-destructive. I might drink a six-pack in an hour before going back to class, things like that.”