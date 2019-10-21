BREITBART:

Former President Barack Obama will headline a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) at Alex Soros’s New York City home on Monday evening, according to Politico Playbook.

Also expected to attend the NDRC event are the group’s founder and chairman, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and former Virginia governor and CNN contributor Terry McAuliffe.

Founded in 2016, the NDRC is a super PAC aimed at positioning Democrats favorably in the round of redistricting after the 2020 census.

Earlier this year, Obama’s political advocacy group, Organizing for Action (OFA), folded itself into Holder’s group and launched a campaign called “All On The Line” aimed at promoting redistricting reform.

In August, the group unveiled another initiative, Redistricting U, that saw activists provide free training and tools to volunteers involved in redistricting efforts and guide groups on how to “be leaders in the movement for fair maps.”