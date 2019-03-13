NEW YORK POST:

The Obama family’s personal tennis coach was among the dozens of people charged Tuesday in a sweeping college admissions bribery scheme.

Gordon Ernst — who once taught former first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters, Malia and Sasha — was accused of conspiracy to commit racketeering when he was the tennis coach at Georgetown University.

Between 2012 and 2018, Ernst, 52, allegedly pocketed more that $2.7 million in bribes in exchange for putting at least 12 students on the Georgetown tennis teams, including some kids who did not play the sport competitively.

The bribes were allegedly sent to Ernst through charitable accounts set up by crooked college counselor William “Rick” Singer — the admitted mastermind of the $25 million scheme.

In a statement, Georgetown said it was “deeply disappointed” and cooperating with the federal investigation.

After being fired from Georgetown in 2018, Ernst was hired by the University of Rhode Island.