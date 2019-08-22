OPPRESSED MINORITIES -THE OBAMA’S= PURCHASING $15 MILLION HOME ON BEACH (ALREADY OWN $9 MILL HOME IN D.C.)

THE DAILY CALLER:

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle are reportedly set to purchase a mega-mansion in Martha’s Vineyard.

The Obamas will purchase the house from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck for a discount, according to a report published by TMZ Thursday. The property contains 29 beachfront acres, 7 bedrooms, and is listed at $14,850,000.

The report stated that the former first family rented the house for the summer and enjoyed it so much that they decided to purchase it.

The house also includes a Jacuzzi, a pool, and an outdoor fireplace among other amenities. The Obama’s currently reside in an $8.1 million mansion in Washington, D.C.

