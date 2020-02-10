BREITBART

The filmmaker for a President Barack Obama-produced documentary quoted the famous rallying cries of the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and the Soviet Union during her acceptance speech. During her acceptance speech for winning Best Documentary, Julia Reichert quoted Marx’s famous “Workers of the world unite” chant. “Working people have it harder and harder these days—and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite,” Reichert said.

