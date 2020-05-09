Daily Mail:

Former president hit out at Trump in web talk to ex-administration officials

Obama said administration’s response to pandemic is ‘spotty and anemic’

Former president also blamed Trump for exacerbating ‘tribal’ strife in country Comments were sharpest attack by Obama aimed at President Trump

Trump defended performance during pandemic despite nearly 78,000 dead

President has claimed his travel ban on China saved millions of lives

The Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been an ‘absolute chaotic disaster,’ former President Barack Obama said on Friday.

President Trump’s predecessor blamed the current occupant of the Oval Office and his allies for exacerbating ‘tribal’ tensions around the country, which he says has hampered the effort to reduce total number of cases nationwide.

Audio of the web call in which Obama spoke was obtained by Yahoo News.

‘What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy – that has become a stronger impulse in American life,’ the president said.

