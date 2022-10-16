Former President Barack Obama took some shots at his fellow Democrats, calling them ‘buzzkills’ and says their rhetoric forces people to ‘walk on eggshells.’

Obama, speaking to four of his former employees on the Pod Save America podcast, said that some people within his party need to cool down the temperature and understand that everyone makes mistakes.

He said: ‘Sometimes Democrats are [buzzkills]. Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes.’

Obama added that his fellow Dems should learn from what he felt were his mistakes as president, saying: ‘I used to get into trouble whenever, as you guys know well, whenever I got a little too professorial and, you know, started … when I was behind the podium as opposed to when I was in a crowd, there were times where I’d get, you know, sound like I was giving a bunch of policy gobbledygook.’

He noted: ‘That’s not how people think about these issues. They think about them in terms of the life I’m leading day to day. How does politics, how is it even relevant to the things that I care the most deeply about?’

