NEW YORK POST:

Former President Barack Obama expressed support for his former vice president, Joe Biden, late Tuesday after footage from the 44th president’s first White House visit in five years showed audience members swarming Obama with Biden left looking forlorn on stage.

Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2022

“Always great catching up with @POTUS. Thanks for all you’re doing to help even more Americans get access to quality, affordable healthcare,” Obama tweeted, sharing a photo posted by Biden’s official Twitter account.

Hours earlier, video circulated on social media that showed Biden walking around by himself before throwing his hands up in apparent confusion. Behind him, audience members — including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — surrounded Obama while holding an animated conversation.

Republicans were quick to hit Biden with the video, with the Republican National Committee’s Research Twitter account posting, “Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden.”

