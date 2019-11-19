NEW YORK POST:

President Obama’s aides taunted the incoming Trump administration in 2017 by leaving copies of books by Obama in “every” White House office — along with notes saying, “You will fail,” Trump’s press secretary said Tuesday.

“We came into the White House, I’ll tell you something. Every office was filled with Obama books, and we had notes left behind that said, ‘You will fail,’ ‘You aren’t going to make it,’” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told a Norfolk, Virginia, radio station during an interview, according to the Daily Mail.

Grisham said a particularly big note saying, “You will fail” was taped to a door of the press office.

She added to the Mail that cabinets in the press office also were “filled” with books by Obama, who has written three tomes, and inside one of the drawers was another “You will fail” note.

Three former West Wing officials confirmed Grisham’s claim to the Mail, the website said.

“It was a mess that first week,” an aide said of the Trump transition. “Yeah, there were mean notes left in odd places. One in a deputy press secretary’s office, one inside a desk drawer in upper press, another on a bathroom mirror. They were all about how we were doomed to failure.”

Another source said, “Those notes definitely happened. They even left us Russian vodka in the cabinet.