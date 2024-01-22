Oakland’s only In-N-Out Burger is closing after 18 years because of soaring crime rates

Oakland’s only In-N-Out Burger restaurant is set to close after 18 years, despite still turning a healthy profit, as customers and staff are ‘unsafe’ due to soaring crime rates, the business said.

The Oakland, California, branch of the 75-year-old company will close its doors in March, because of the crime that has endangered the lives of patrons and staff, the company’s chief operations officer, Denny Warnick, said.

He wrote in a statement: ‘Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.’

Workers at the store have the choice of being transferred to another location, or accepting a severance package.

Data from Oakland’s police force earlier this month revealed that robberies had increased by a massive 38% from 2022 to 2023.

READ MORE