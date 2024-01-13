Oakland woman leading efforts to recall progressive DA Pamela Price slams prosecutor for showing up at her business with ‘ARMED GOONS’ as violent crime in city spikes 21 percent in one year

An Oakland, California, woman leading a recall effort against woke DA Pamela Price accused the official of intimidation tactics to try and curb her campaign.

Brenda Grisham, an activist for homicide victims, claimed Price showed up at her business this week with ‘armed goons’, as her fight to remove the prosecutor from office has turned ugly.

Price became Alameda County DA in 2022, pledging to seek shorter prison sentences, more lenient criminal charges, and a refusal to charge juveniles as adults – policies Grisham says are escalating Oakland’s spiraling crime issues.

The city has been rocked by a citywide crimewave for over two years, with homicides up 80 percent in July 2023 compared to 2019 rates, while assaults and robberies were up 40 and 20 percent, respectively.

According to crime tracker Neighborhood Scout, Oakland is essentially the most dangerous city in America, with a violent crime rate almost four times higher than the national average that makes it safer than zero percent of US neighborhoods.

