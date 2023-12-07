Oakland Teachers Hold Antisemitic ‘Teach-in’ on Gaza for Pre-K thru 12: ‘Zionist Bullies’

Members of the Oakland Education Association, the union representing teachers in the Oakland Unified School District, held a pro-Palestinian “teach-in” on Wednesday for children ages 4 to 18, presenting anti-Israel and antisemitic materials to classes.

One slide from the curriculum (above) describes Israeli “attacks on Gaza,” which were conflicts started by Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians. The current conflict is included as an “attack on Gaza,” though it began with a horrific terror attack on Israel.Another image from the curriculum, shared on local Fox affiliate KTVU-2, featured a Jewish caricature with the arms of an octopus, a common image in antisemitic propaganda, including in Nazi Germany. Other books and materials described “Zionist bullies,” and praised so-called Palestinian “resistance,” which has included terrorism against Jewish and Israeli civilians.

