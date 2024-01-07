Oakland saw 15,000 car thefts last year – equivalent to one for every THIRTY of its residents

One in thirty Oakland residents had their car stolen last year as 15,000 vehicles were stolen – a 45 percent increase in just a year. The shocking figure is the highest in 15 years. However, less than five percent of those auto theft cases lead to an actual arrest as the California city’s understaffed and underfunded police department are preoccupied dealing with a 21 percent spike in violent crime. And there are also just two police officers assigned to deal with car theft.

Mary Remington’s 2018 Honda Fit, Milan Sanders’ 2019 Kia Sorento, and Emily Frazier’s 2020 Kia Forte were all ruthlessly swiped away, they told the San Fransisco Chronicle.

The city’s mayor and DA are both outspoken progressives who have both said that police accountability and racial equity are a priority, but fed-up locals have pleaded with them to make the Bay Area city safer.

