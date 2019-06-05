FORBES:

Oakland’s City Council unanimously approved a ballot measure on Tuesday effectively decriminalizing the possession or use of psilocybin, popularly known as magic mushrooms, in the process becoming the first city in California and the second in the country to legalize the substance.

Denver became the first city to legalize the substance on May 21.

Oakland’s measure decriminalized psychedelic plants and fungi, which includes ayahuasca and peyote.

Psychedelics are becoming a more accepted form of treatment for a variety of mental health issues like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as drug addiction.

What about state and federal laws? Magic mushrooms would still be considered illegal under both sets of laws. Federally, psychedelics are classified as Schedule 1 drugs, meaning they have a high potential for abuse and no medical value.