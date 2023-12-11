Oakland coffee shop Farley’s East FIRES employees who blocked a Jewish woman from a restroom after complaining about anti-Semitic graffiti

Awful: Employees at an Oakland, CA coffee shop refuse to a let a Jewish woman use the restroom pic.twitter.com/CViIwVuQlO — YAF (@yaf) December 7, 2023

All three California coffee shop workers who were caught on camera trying to kick out a Jewish woman after she complained about anti-Semitic graffiti in their restroom have been fired.Staff at Farley’s East in Oakland blocked the woman as she tried to enter the bathroom to take a picture of the writing, which said ‘Zionism = Fascism’ and ‘your neutrality is enabling genocide’.She was berated by staff who repeatedly told her to leave the ‘private property’ – with one of the three employees telling her: ‘I know Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own, but we gotta head.’At first, the family-owned café has apologized for the incident and said it has taken ‘corrective measures’ against the staff – but now the owners have gone further and fired those involved. ‘On Sunday, we fell short of this vision [where community-building and placemaking would create a safe space where anyone and everyone feels welcome].

