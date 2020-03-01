New York Post:

Nearly a quarter of South Carolina primary voters said they were influenced in Biden’s direction by the endorsement this week of Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state’s most senior Democrat.

Two days after the South Carolina primary in 2008, Ted and Caroline Kennedy endorsed Barack Obama after he beat Hillary Clinton there by 30 points. Obama spokesman Robert Gibbs said on Saturday that those Kennedy endorsements were extraordinarily important to the Obama campaign.

Think how much more crucial it would be right now if Obama finally followed suit and endorsed Joe Biden after his vice president’s smashing victory in the Palmetto State. There was a 10-day gap between Obama’s win in 2008 and the multistate primary on Super Tuesday.

Multiply Clyburn by a thousand, and you could really see how Obama’s nod to Biden could represent a massive momentum shift.

