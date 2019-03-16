NEW YORK POST:

Students blasted Chelsea Clinton at a vigil at New York University for the 49 worshipers massacred at two New Zealand mosques, claiming the former first daughter “stoked” the hatred that fueled the slaughter.

“This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” senior student Leen Dweik chided Clinton Friday night, according to a video posted to social media. “The 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there, added Dweik — who was wearing a Bernie Sanders 2020 t-shirt.

“I’m so sorry you feel that way,” Clinton, who is pregnant with her third child, responded, prompting other students to chime in.

“What does ‘I’m sorry you feel that way’ mean? What does that mean?” a person shouts from the crowd.